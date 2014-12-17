UPDATE 2-Britain to sell more shares in Lloyds in next 6 months

* New plan enables gradual sale of shares to market
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 17 Britain will sell more shares in
Lloyds Banking Group over the next six months, moving
the bailed-out bank another step towards a full return to
private ownership and recouping more taxpayer cash.
Britain's finance ministry and UK Financial Investments
(UKFI), which manages the Lloyds' stake, said on Wednesday the
shares would be sold by Morgan Stanley through a
"pre-arranged trading plan".
"It is another step in reducing our national debt and in
getting taxpayers' money back," Britain's Finance Minister
George Osborne said in a statement.
Britain pumped 20.5 billion pounds into Lloyds to rescue it
during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, leaving it with a 40
percent stake in the bank. It currently holds a 25 percent
stake, having raised 7.4 billion pounds through two share sales
in September last year and March this year.
Banking sources said UKFI could sell around 3 billion pounds
worth of shares under the plan, based on average trading volumes
over the past 6 months. That would take the government's stake
down to around 19.5 percent.
Lloyds on Tuesday passed a new annual health check of
British banks, strengthening its chances of paying a dividend
next year and making it easier for the government to sell off
its remaining shares.
The process for selling the shares will be different from
the two previous sales made by UKFI, in which shares were sold
overnight to institutions via a process known as an accelerated
bookbuild.
That method limited UKFI's options for selling the shares as
there were only a few windows during the year when this was
possible. It could only sell during periods immediately after
trading updates and at times of the year when institutions were
willing to buy large chunks of shares.
The new process, known as a dribble-out offer, gives the
government greater flexibility in the size and timing of sales.
It was used by the U.S. Treasury to sell most of its stake in
Citigroup in 2010, which was also handled by Morgan
Stanley.
The Treasury said the new plan would enable Morgan Stanley
to sell shares gradually in the market over time in an orderly
and measured way. It confirmed that the shares would not be sold
at a price below the average the previous government paid for
them, which was 73.6 pence each.
The first two sales of shares in the bank by the government
were priced at 75 pence and 75.5 pence respectively.
UKFI said the sale of Lloyds' shares might not begin until
the New Year and would be completed no later than June 2015.
Lloyds' shares were down 1.1 percent to 76 pence by 1535
GMT.
(Additional repoting by Steve Slater. Editing by Jane Merriman)