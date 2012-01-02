U.S. investors sue Lloyds chiefs over HBOS deal

LONDON Jan 2 American shareholders are
suing Britain's Lloyds Banking Group and the bank's
former executives, saying they were misled over its rescue of
fellow lender HBOS in the depths of the financial crisis in
2008.
Victor Blank, who stepped down as chairman the following
year, former chief executive Eric Daniels and the bank itself
have been named in a class action filed in New York, which
claims they had a "reckless disregard for the truth".
The bank's board is accused of making misleading statements
about the government-engineered takeover, which at the time
Daniels called a "fantastic opportunity to create the UK's
leading financial services group and create great value for both
sets of shareholders".
Weeks later, however, Lloyds had to turn to the state for a
bailout, surrendering a 43 percent stake in return for a 17
billion pound ($26.4 billion) injection of taxpayers' money.
Lawyers said shareholders were not told about a
deterioration in HBOS's finances, and the extent of the problem
only became known when the bank posted a worse-than-expected 10
billion pound loss in February 2009.
They said HBOS was technically insolvent within weeks of the
deal being announced and was relying on funding from the Bank of
England and the United States Federal Reserve Bank to stay
afloat, but this information was withheld from investors.
Shares in Lloyds have fallen from about 165 pence just
before the announcement of talks with HBOS to close at 25.5
pence on Friday.
The action over violations of the Exchange Act is being
fronted by shareholder Albert Ross of Louisiana.
Lloyds declined to comment.