New Lloyds hire aimed at hybrid market - sources

LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - Lloyds Bank has hired former UBS exec Eva Porz for a new structuring role as it looks to jump into the booming hybrid and bank capital market, sources told IFR on Wednesday.

Porz, who most recently was an executive director on the UBS debt capital markets solutions team, will work on deals across both the financial and corporate markets, the sources said. She joined UBS in July 2004.

Porz is likely to start her new role in July, although details have yet to be agreed, according to a market source. Both Lloyds and UBS declined to comment.

UBS late last year announced plans to cull around 10,000 staff as the Swiss bank returns to its roots in private banking in the face of tough capital rules that make it harder to turn a profit from trading.

Porz was not part of this round of redundancies, according to one of the sources.

Lloyds will likely try to build on its success in the subordinated financial sector, having most recently been awarded lead manager status on recent deals from Scottish Widows and Bupa.

Since the beginning of the year, financials have priced around EUR15bn equivalent in euros, sterling and US dollars, according to IFR data.

Although supply has ebbed occasionally - due to a lack of clarity about European regulatory treatment - hybrid experts say a substantial pipeline of supply is on the way.

Over the course of the coming years, FIG issuers need to raise as much as EUR200bn of Tier 2 debt and EUR150bn of Additional Tier 1, according to data from Citi.

In the corporate space, meanwhile, issuers have printed around EUR18bn of hybrid bonds in euros, not only setting a year-to-date record, but also trumping all-time full-year volumes. In other currencies, European corporates have priced USD3.9bn and GBP3.35bn this year.

Lloyds has so far struggled to be represented on many of the major euro deals in both markets, often being edged out by Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and RBS.

The bank hopes this will change with the new hire, the sources said. (Reporting By Josie Cox and Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)