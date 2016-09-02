版本:
MOVES-Alasdair Gardner to head Lloyds Bank N. America global corporates team

Sept 2 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking North America, a part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc, said it appointed Alasdair Gardner as the head of its global corporates coverage team.

Gardner was most recently regional managing director of Scotland and North England for mid-markets at Lloyds Bank in the UK. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

