公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三

MOVES-Lloyds commercial banking promotes Michael Bond as relationship director

Nov 11 The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Michael Bond as a mid-markets relationship director for its technology, media and telecommunications team in London.

Bond has worked for the company since November 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

