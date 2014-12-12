版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 13日 星期六 00:56 BJT

MOVES-Llyods appoints Theresa Newell as co-head of leveraged credit sales

Dec 12 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed Theresa Newell as managing director and co-head of its leveraged credit sales division.

Newell was most recently head of the high yield credit sales at Lloyds Bank.

She will work alongside Paul Osment, co-head of leveraged credit sales and report to Adam Barrett, managing director and head of institutional sales.

Newell has fifteen years of experience in credit products including positions at RBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co . (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐