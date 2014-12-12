MOVES-Llyods appoints Theresa Newell as co-head of leveraged credit sales

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking appointed Theresa Newell as managing director and co-head of its leveraged credit sales division.
Newell was most recently head of the high yield credit sales at Lloyds Bank.
She will work alongside Paul Osment, co-head of leveraged credit sales and report to Adam Barrett, managing director and head of institutional sales.
Newell has fifteen years of experience in credit products including positions at RBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co . (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.