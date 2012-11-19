BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group agrees sale of Irish commercial real estate loans

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
LONDON Nov 19 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Disposal * Sale of Irish commercial real estate loans to an entity affiliated with
Apollo Global Management * Deal for a cash consideration of £149 million * The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2013 * Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the group
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director