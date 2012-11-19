版本:
BRIEF-Lloyds Banking Group agrees sale of Irish commercial real estate loans

LONDON Nov 19 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Disposal * Sale of Irish commercial real estate loans to an entity affiliated with

Apollo Global Management * Deal for a cash consideration of £149 million * The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2013 * Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on the group

