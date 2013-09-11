BRIEF-Lloyds agrees changes to TSB structure, profits

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
Sept 11 Lloyds Banking Group PLC : * Agreement with hmt regarding tsb * Lloyds Banking Group announces agreement with her majesty's treasury
regarding tsb * Notes announcement made today by hmt of the effect on competition of the
divestment of tsb bank * Group accepts the oft's principal recommendations * Has now agreed with hmt a number of measures to enable tsb to accelerate its
growth strategy * Group will also provide tsb with additional £40 million to enable future
customer acquisition, develop its branch network. * Says changes to tsb portfolio will enhance tsb's profitability by over £200
million in aggregate in the first 4 years * Group's agreement with hmt is conditional on approval by the European
commission * Measures include an agreement in relation to the provision of business and it
services from the group to tsb * Measures alos inclue the transfer of the economic benefit of a portfolio of
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018