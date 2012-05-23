Lloyds readies sale of UK property loan portfolio

| LONDON
LONDON May 23 Bailed-out Lloyds Banking Group
is preparing to sell a second and smaller portfolio of
loans backed by UK commercial property, a source close to the
process told Reuters.
Offloading the so-called Project Royal II portfolio would
follow the 900-million pound ($1.4 billion) sale in December of
the first batch of loans to US private equity firm Lone Star at
a reported discount of about 40 percent to face value.
Lloyds declined to comment.
UK banks lent tens of billions of pounds against property
during the profligate years before the global credit crisis,
much of it housing, shops and offices outside the best locations
such as central London, which have suffered more in the economic
slowdown.
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by Britain's government after a
bailout, acquired most of its property loans through the
purchase of troubled rival HBOS at the height of the global
crisis in 2008.
New financial rules such as Basel III, and recent directives
from the European Banking Association governing the health of
banks' balance sheets, will trigger deleveraging of between 1.5
trillion and 3 trillion euros in Europe, a report by property
consultancy DTZ said in February.
Opportunity funds and US private equity firms such as
Blackstone, Lone Star and Cerberus have boosted staff numbers in
Europe in recent months, in the hope of buying portfolios of
underperforming real estate debt from banks.
Last December, a fund run by private equity group Blackstone
bought a portfolio of 30 property loans worth 1.4 billion
pounds from Royal Bank of Scotland at a 30 percent discount.