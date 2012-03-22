版本:
New Issue-Lloyds TSB Bank sells $1.5 bln in notes

March 22 Lloyds TSB Bank PLC on
Wednesday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: LLOYDS TSB BANK PLC	
	
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 4.2 PCT     MATURITY    03/28/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.848   FIRST PAY   09/28/2012	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 4.234 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/28/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 310 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

