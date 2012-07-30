Brazil's Batista looks to buy back all LLX stock-filing

SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, plans to repurchase up to 100 percent of outstanding stock in logistics company LLX Logistica SA, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Batista intends to delist the company from Brazil's Bovespa stock exchange with the buyback, set at a maximum price of 3.13 reais per share, according to the filing. LLX shares closed on Friday at 2.85 reais per share.