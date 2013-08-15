版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 16日 星期五 00:21 BJT

Brazil's LLX wins approval for construction of port terminal

SAO PAULO Aug 15 LLX Logística SA, the Brazilian port operator in which U.S. investment fund EIG Global Energy Partners bought a controlling stake, won approval from a state environmental watchdog to build a port cargo terminal in its Açú Superport compound, executives said on a conference call.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐