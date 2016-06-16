Ericsson faces U.S. corruption probe - Swedish newspaper

STOCKHOLM, June 17 Swedish mobile telecom gear
maker Ericsson is being investigated by U.S.
authorities over possible corruption related to its business in
China, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet (SvD) reported late on
Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
SvD said on its website the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are
investigating Ericsson, whose shares are listed in Stockholm as
well as on Nasdaq.
In an emailed statement, an Ericsson spokesperson declined
to comment on the report other than saying the company was
cooperating with U.S. authorities to answer questions over its
operations it had received in March 2013.
"As a listed company, we always follow the requirements to
publicly disclose any information about events that would have a
material impact on the company or its finances," the
spokesperson said.
Ericsson confirmed to media in 2013 it had received a
request for information from U.S. authorities, the spokesperson
said. According to media reports at the time, U.S. authorities
were then investigating Ericsson's business practices in
Romania.
DOJ declined to comment on the Svenska Dagbladet report, and
SEC spokespeople did not immediately return a request for
comment outside regular business hours.
Findings of corruption by U.S. authorities may result in
hefty fines for companies under the Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act. In February, mobile operator Vimpelcom agreed to
pay $795 million to settle U.S. and Dutch investigations into a
bribery scheme in Uzbekistan. Roughly half of that amount was to
U.S. authorities.
The newspaper said a former Ericsson executive in Asia had
had a business interest in a supplier to Ericsson, in breach of
company policy, but that it was unclear whether this was part of
the investigations.
Also, the SEC had shown interest in some business deals made
by Ericsson's business unit Microwave Systems, which was
divested in 2006, the paper said.
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; additional reporting by Diane
Bartz in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)