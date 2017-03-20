EU clears GE acquisition of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind Power

BRUSSELS, March 20 The European Commission said
on Monday it had cleared General Electric Co's $1.65
billion acquisition of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind Power as
the merged entity would continue to face effective competition
in Europe.
General Electric produces onshore and offshore wind
turbines, but only has a relatively small market share, the
Commission said in a statement.
LM Wind Power designs and manufactures blades that are sold
to General Electric and competitors as a component for the wind
turbines.
GE would continue to face competition from rivals such as
Siemens, Vestas, Nordex and
Senvion, who would either make their own blades or
find suppliers other than LM Wind Power, the Commission said.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)