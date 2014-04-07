LME to launch aluminium premium contract; no word on court appeal

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
LONDON, April 7 The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it plans to launch a physically-settled aluminium premium contract and may expand it to other metals.
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals, did not say in its statement whether it would appeal against a court ruling that halted a key reform aimed at cutting backlogs in its global warehouse network.
"The (warehouse reform) rule may still be implemented, potentially with revised timing periods, either as the result of an appeal or a fresh market consultation," the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
