CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-LME signs up 9 warehouse firms for new aluminium premium contracts

(Corrects to take out reference to Glencore in second
paragraph)
LONDON Oct 8 The London Metal Exchange has
signed up nine warehouse for its new aluminium premium contracts
due to be launched in November, a crucial step towards ensuring
their acceptance and use.
Warehouse companies that will get involved in the premium
contracts include Henry Bath, majority-owned by China's CMST
Development, and Pacorini, the exchange said in a
statement.
The new contracts - one each for the United States, Northern
Europe, East Asia and South East Asia - need warehouses to
create warrants which can be traded by consumers and producers
and other market participants such as funds.
Warrants are legal ownership documents for metal stored in
LME warehouses. Premiums are paid over the LME cash price to
cover the cost of freight and insurance, and reflect regional
demand and supply.
Getting the warehouses on board is important as one of the
worries about the new contracts was there would not be enough
warehouses to make them viable.
This latest development comes after the exchange in August
confirmed plans to waive fees for its new aluminium premium and
steel contracts from the launch on Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, a move it
hopes will help boost volumes and liquidity.
Fee incentives and the confirmed participation of the
warehouses should make it easier for the exchange to sign up
market makers for the new contracts. The deadline for market
maker applications has been extended to Nov. 13.
The new contracts were a response to record higher aluminium
premiums, partly caused by long queues at LME-approved
warehouses in Detroit and the Dutch port of Vlissingen.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Pravin Char)