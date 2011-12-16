UPDATE 1-First bids for London Metal Exchange due by end Feb

LONDON Dec 16 Initial bids from potential suitors for the London Metal Exchange (LME) are due before the end of February, an LME spokeswoman said on Friday.

The exchange has started sending more than ten non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to potential bidders, which must be signed to gain access to the exchange's sensitive financial data.

"The NDAs have been sent, and they have to sign those and send them back before they get the memorandum of information," the spokeswoman said.

In September, the LME, one of the last bastions of open outcry trading, said at least 10 parties had expressed interest in buying the exchange. Metal industry sources have said the bid could be worth a potential 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).

The LME said at the time it would set up a "data room", opening the books for would-be buyers in December.

There is market speculation that the list of potential acquirers may include CME Group Inc, the largest futures exchange in the United States, IntercontinentalExchange and UK-based broker ICAP.