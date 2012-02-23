London Metal Exchange meets to consider bids, fees

* LME board to look at non-binding bids
* Board likely to make concessions on fees
* Bidders watch fee decision closely
By Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 23 The London Metal Exchange's
(LME) board was meeting on Thursday to examine non-binding bids
for the world's biggest marketplace for industrial metals,
facing a possibility that the offers may be lower because bourse
users oppose its plans for higher fees.
A rare public spat between users of the exchange and the LME
over the fee it announced in December forced the exchange to go
back to its board on Thursday to review opposition to the
change, as well as look at the bids from around half of the
roughly 15 companies that had expressed interest.
Successful introduction of the fees would increase revenue
and make the exchange a more attractive buy.
Sources close to the matter say the 135-year-old institution
on London's Leadenhall Street, where metals including copper,
aluminium, nickel and zinc are traded by open outcry as well as
electronically, is likely to make concessions on fees and delay
introduction by a few months.
Bidders include CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx), NYSE Euronext and the
InterContinental Exchange (ICE), sources and media
reports have said.
Some of those bidders, sources have said, are watching
closely how the LME resolves the dispute, as any revision could
dent projected extra revenue included in its valuation.
Well-placed sources told Reuters that the LME's new trading
fee, scheduled to start on March 1, could account for up to two
thirds of its total valuation.
Analysts and industry sources have valued the exchange at
500 million to 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-2.4 billion)
based on expectations of higher earnings boosted by new products
and by its plans to build its own clearing business.
But some analysts question those valuations.
The LME reported revenue of around 50 million pounds for
2010, so any price around 1 billion pounds values the exchanges
at some 20 times revenue, Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC
Capital Markets, said.
"Even if the management doubled revenue in the medium term
they (any bidders) are still paying 10 times revenue so the
current valuations look very full," Lenardos said.
"Personally I'd not want to be a shareholder in any company
paying that for the LME."
ANGER
The LME operates on a constrained-profit model and has so
far kept fees low for the trading houses and banks that own the
exchange and use the market.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said last month the new
fee was aimed at boosting revenues needed to update technology,
raise capital to meet expected regulatory requirements and to
take on increasing competition.
High-level members of the exchange have said the trading fee
increase is window dressing to enhance the LME's attractiveness
for potential suitors by steeply raising revenues.
The impact of the fee on a heavily traded spread on the
exchange, known as tom-next, has aroused particularly strong
opposition.
"Concessions will be made regarding tom-next (. . .).
Concessions are being taken regarding that. That should be
surfacing," said a source familiar with the matter.
Tom-next, a spread between tomorrow and the cash date,
accounted for up to 29 percent of LME futures turnover last
year, depending on the contract.