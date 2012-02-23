UPDATE 4-London Metal Exchange reviews bids, changes fees

* LME board looks at non-binding bids
By Maytaal Angel and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 23 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) board examined non-binding bids for the world's biggest
marketplace for industrial metals on Thursday, but a partial
climbdown on plans to charge a controversial new trading fee
could threaten the sale.
Some potential buyers have been watching how the LME deals
with the dispute over the fee, as revisions are expected to dent
projected extra revenue included in the valuation given to
bidders.
The 135-year-old institution, where metals including copper,
aluminium, nickel and zinc are traded by open outcry as well as
electronically, said it would delay introduction of the new fee
from the previously announced March 1 until July 2. It will also
scrap it for certain heavily traded spreads.
Analysts and industry sources had valued the exchange at
500 million to 1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-2.4 billion)
based on expectations of higher earnings boosted by the fee, new
products and its plans to build its own clearing business.
A rare public spat between users of the exchange and the
LME over the fee it announced in December forced it to go back
to the board and review objections, while the board was also
looking at bids from around half of the roughly 15 companies
that had expressed interest.
Bidders include CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx), NYSE Euronext and the
InterContinental Exchange (ICE), sources and media
reports have said.
Successful introduction of the fee had been expected to
increase revenue and make the exchange a more attractive buy.
UBS analyst Alex Kramm said the LME's concessions over
introduction of the fee highlighted the difficulties of selling
the exchange.
"It reiterates the hurdle to get a deal done because the
members or current owners might have different motivation, and
they might not all be aligned in terms of wanting to sell or
not," Kramm said.
"Lower fee rates or lower revenue potentially makes the deal
not as attractive, but they could implement fee changes after a
deal anyway," he added.
A major concession by the exchange was to drop plans to
apply the fee to certain spread trades.
A key feature of these trades, which allows customers to
roll their position forward by up to 14 days, is that brokers
normally absorb the client component fee, which can be as low as
one penny. Big clients had threatened not to pay the new fee.
"I'm still disappointed. I had hoped they would delay it
further for more consultation," a trader said. "It's still going
to have a massive effect."
Well-placed sources told Reuters that the LME's new trading
fee could account for up to two thirds of its total valuation.
A source at a category II member of the exchange, said he
expected the value of the exchange "to be significantly more
than the mooted one billion pounds".
The LME reported revenue of around 50 million pounds for
2010, so any price around 1 billion pounds values the exchanges
at some 20 times revenue, Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC
Capital Markets, said.
"Even if the management doubled revenue in the medium term,
they (any bidders) are still paying 10 times revenue, so the
current valuations look very full," Lenardos said.
"Personally I'd not want to be a shareholder in any company
paying that for the LME."
QUESTIONING THE SUMS
The LME operates on a constrained-profit model and has so
far kept fees low for the trading houses and banks that own the
exchange and use the market.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said last month the new
fee was aimed at boosting revenues needed to update technology,
raise capital to meet expected regulatory requirements and to
take on increasing competition.
"The business just isn't that profitable. Even if you treble
fees, volumes will go down, I can't see why anyone would pay
these sums for the exchange," said a trader for a ring-dealing
member of the exchange.
"I don't think it will get sold. There's too many members
opposed, and you only need 25 percent to vote against."