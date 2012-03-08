Offers for London Metal Exchange due by May 7

LONDON, March 8 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) has invited bidders to submit offers for the bourse by May
7 in the second phase of a process that could lead to the
bourse's sale, according to a letter sent to LME shareholders.
"In this phase, a small number of selected bidders will be
invited to perform due diligence on the LME and submit offers by
7 May 2012," the letter, signed by LME Chairman Brian Bender,
said.
The LME, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals, announced last September that it had received
expressions of interest.
Last month the LME board looked at non-binding bids. Sources
have said those were from around half of the roughly 15 parties
that had showed interest in buying the exchange.
Bidders could include CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges
and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), NYSE Euronext and the
InterContinental Exchange (ICE), sources and media
reports have said.