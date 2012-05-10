LME meets to discuss bidders' proposals-sources

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
LONDON May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) is holding meetings with its board, including one on Thursday, to discuss proposals from a short list of bidders regarding a potential acquisition of the exchange, sources familiar with the matter said.
The world's largest metals marketplace, the LME received a second round of bidders' proposals on Monday, and said the board would consider them before giving shareholders more information.
"There will be a series of meetings with the board. We make no comment on that series of meetings in terms of their content or timing," a source with knowledge of the matter said.
A second source said there was a meeting on Thursday.
The LME declined to comment.
Sources close to the matter have said CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) are on the list. Analysts and sources have valued the exchange at around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion).
