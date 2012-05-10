UPDATE 1-LME meets to discuss bidders' proposals-sources

* Board had been scheduled to meet on May 31

* Shareholders could hear recommendations soon

* Meeting comes day after Natixis plans to close unit

LONDON, May 10 The London Metal Exchange (LME) was holding an emergency meeting with its board members on Thursday to discuss proposals from a short list of bidders vying to buy the 135-year-old exchange and could make recommendations to shareholders soon, sources familiar with the matter said.

The LME, the world's largest metals marketplace, received a second round of bidders' proposals on Monday, and said the board would consider them before giving shareholders more information.

"There will be a series of meetings with the board. We make no comment on that series of meetings in terms of their content or timing," a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The LME declined to comment.

The next board meeting had been scheduled for May 31. But several industry sources said members had been summoned to meet on Thursday.

"It would be unusual (for the board to meet) unless the one bid is so overwhelmingly good," said one head of a metals unit.

The meeting comes a day after French bank Natixis said it planned to close its commodities brokerage division, one of the oldest ring-dealing members of the LME, becoming the latest victim of the European debt crisis.

A second metals industry source suggested the Natixis plans would have added to the urgency for the board to meet, with the worsening euro zone crisis potentially denting the LME's value as commodity prices struggle.

Sources close to the matter have said CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) are on the list. Analysts and industry sources have valued the exchange at around 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion).

"I think the board will make a recommendation to the shareholders soon. I think it would appear that the LME special committee examining the bids will make a recommendation within days," said the head of the metals trading unit.

The four-member special committee includes LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott and LME Chairman Brian Bender.