LME board to consider bids in late Feb

LONDON Jan 12 The London Metal Exchange has several serious potential bidders and will consider the takeover proposals at its board meeting in late February, Chief Executive Martin Abbott said on Thursday.

Abbott also told a news conference that the exchange would listen to objections to a hike in trading fees but "there was no provision to rescind the decision".

