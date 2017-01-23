UPDATE 2-London Metal Exchange CEO resigns after a difficult year

* Falling LME volumes depressed profits at parent HKEX
By Pratima Desai and Michelle Price
LONDON, Jan 23 Lower trading volumes and a lack
of strategy created a crisis that led to the resignation of
London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Garry Jones after three
years at the helm of the world's largest and oldest metals
market, metal industry sources say.
Parent company Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx)
said on Monday that Jones was leaving the LME, but did
not give a reason.
The LME declined to comment.
Jones was appointed in August 2013 and his departure follows
that of Chief Operating Officer Stuart Sloan late last year.
Problems at the 140-year old exchange helped depress profits
at Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx). It paid
$2.2 billion for the LME in 2012. HKEx reports 2016 results on
Feb. 27.
Jones, with 30 years experience in exchanges and financial
services but limited experience in metals, took over at a
difficult time for the LME, which was caught up in a controversy
over warehousing metals and its impact on consumers.
He will be replaced in the interim by Matthew Chamberlain,
the LME's 34-year-old chief operating officer, until a permanent
replacement is found. Andrew Dodsworth, the LME's head of market
operations, has been appointed interim COO.
"The decision to appoint Matt is not a surprise, he's young,
intelligent and understands the business," a marketing source at
a metals brokerage said.
"(HKEX Chief Executive) Charles Li may decide to keep Matt
in the CEO's position if he can find a way to improve volumes
... The problem is finding someone who can reconcile the needs
of the physical with the financial market."
An average 31 percent fee increase at the start of 2015
prompted consumers and producers to abandon the exchange in
favour of over-the-counter (OTC) trade, hitting LME volumes.
The downtrend was reinforced last year by economic and
demand slowdown in China, the world's top consumer of industrial
metals, which subdued prices and activity, triggering an exodus
of funds to other markets with higher return potential.
LME volumes overall in 2016 slid 7.7 percent after a fall of
4.3 percent in 2015. However there was a 5.6 percent drop in
copper trading compared with a 26.7 percent surge in trade on
the U.S. rival CME Group's exchange, which sources say
is easier and cheaper to use for funds.
"Last year was one of the most difficult for us in recent
times," one head of a metals brokerage said.
Incursions into its territory from rivals such as the
Shanghai Futures Exchange and CME has seen the LME's share of
overall copper trading fall to near 60 percent from 80 percent
in 2008. Globally the LME accounts for 71 percent of all metal
traded on exchanges compared with 87 percent in 2008.
Michael Farmer, founding partner of Red Kite Group, said in
a speech during LME Week that the exchange should further cut
fees and that the rising costs of trading on the LME would
further cut liquidity.
"If they'd had any real success with the new contracts, it
wouldn't have hurt so much," a floor trading source said. "They
hiked the fees and gave us nothing in return."
LME brokers say an iron ore contract should have been
launched soon after the takeover, but it was too late now
because the Singapore Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange
had beaten them to it.
"Instead they gave us aluminium premium contracts, which
have never traded," a broker said.
HKEx last week announced plans to launch a U.S.
dollar-denominated, cash-settled iron ore futures contract in
Hong Kong this year.
The LME's cash-settled steel rebar and scrap contract have
gained more interest but has yet to be judged a success.
Part of the problem is the LME trying to break into markets
such as gold, dominated by already well-established and liquid
futures in Shanghai and New York.
Under Jones the LME also tried to re-launch efforts to boost
its activities in freight. Sources had said the LME was among
suitors that were in talks to acquire London's Baltic Exchange,
which was sold last year to Singapore's SGX.
