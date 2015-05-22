COLUMN-As LME looks east, CME throws down challenge in west: Andy Home

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

By Andy Home

SINGAPORE May 22 The London Metal Exchange (LME) Asia festivities have just wrapped up in Hong Kong.

It is the third such annual event since the LME was bought by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) in 2012 and each year, it seems, the Asian gathering of the metals industry gets larger.

The grand old London lady of metals trading is all part of Charles Li's vision of positioning Hong Kong as the renminbi gateway between mainland China and international markets. The HKEx chief is confident the LME will help open up a commodities channel to complement the newly-opened Stock-Connect highway.

It's very much still an aspiration but LME Week Asia is where the foundation stones are being laid.

However, while HKEx looks east, U.S. exchange CME has just thrown down a challenge in the west with an announcement it is planning to launch a zinc contract for North American users.

The LME itself is looking to launch new contracts, including a re-entry into the ferrous trading space, in effect counter-challenging CME's existing steel offering.

The stage is being set for a battle for metals market share in the world outside China.

CME CHALLENGE

The CME, via its COMEX division, has a long history in the copper market, offering futures, options, "mini" contracts and swaps.

Historically, however, it had failed to mount any real challenge to the LME's broader dominance of other base metals markets outside of China.

Until, that is, North American aluminium users rebelled against the LME's well-documented warehouse load-out issues and the resulting disconnect between LME basis price and physical premiums.

CME launched first a physical aluminium premium contract <0#AUP:> and then an "all-in" aluminium futures contract <0#ALI:>.

Now comes zinc, another opportunistic move to capitalise on dissatisfaction with the LME's storage system.

Announcing the launch, Derek Sammann, head of commodities at CME, said the new physically-delivered contract enables industrial users "to take advantage of the integrity and efficiency of our warehousing practices."

BEYOND THE QUEUES

The question for CME, though, is whether it can leverage that discontent with the LME's warehouse system to build a North American benchmark that would offer a sustainable price discovery alternative to that of the LME.

Right now the jury is very much out.

