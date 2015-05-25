RPT-COLUMN-As LME looks east, CME throws down challenge in west: Andy Home

(Repeats May 22 item. The opinions expressed here are those of
By Andy Home
SINGAPORE May 22 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) Asia festivities have just wrapped up in Hong Kong.
It is the third such annual event since the LME was bought
by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) in 2012 and
each year, it seems, the Asian gathering of the metals industry
gets larger.
The grand old London lady of metals trading is all part of
Charles Li's vision of positioning Hong Kong as the renminbi
gateway between mainland China and international markets. The
HKEx chief is confident the LME will help open up a commodities
channel to complement the newly-opened Stock-Connect highway.
It's very much still an aspiration but LME Week Asia is
where the foundation stones are being laid.
However, while HKEx looks east, U.S. exchange CME
has just thrown down a challenge in the west with an
announcement it is planning to launch a zinc contract for North
American users.
The LME itself is looking to launch new contracts, including
a re-entry into the ferrous trading space, in effect
counter-challenging CME's existing steel offering.
The stage is being set for a battle for metals market share
in the world outside China.
CME CHALLENGE
The CME, via its COMEX division, has a long history in the
copper market, offering futures, options, "mini" contracts and
swaps.
Historically, however, it had failed to mount any real
challenge to the LME's broader dominance of other base metals
markets outside of China.
Until, that is, North American aluminium users rebelled
against the LME's well-documented warehouse load-out issues and
the resulting disconnect between LME basis price and physical
premiums.
CME launched first a physical aluminium premium contract
<0#AUP:> and then an "all-in" aluminium futures contract
<0#ALI:>.
Now comes zinc, another opportunistic move to capitalise on
dissatisfaction with the LME's storage system.
Announcing the launch, Derek Sammann, head of commodities at
CME, said the new physically-delivered contract enables
industrial users "to take advantage of the integrity and
efficiency of our warehousing practices."
BEYOND THE QUEUES
The question for CME, though, is whether it can leverage
that discontent with the LME's warehouse system to build a North
American benchmark that would offer a sustainable price
discovery alternative to that of the LME.
Right now the jury is very much out.
The graphic below shows volumes and open interest on the two
CME aluminium contracts.