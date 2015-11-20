Tough road ahead for LME's new steel, aluminium contracts

* Trading due to start on Monday
* Launch of steel rebar, steel scrap, aluminium premiums
* LME lines up industry players for new contracts
* Building liquidity may be slow in difficult market
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 20 New steel and aluminium contracts
to be launched next week by the London Metal Exchange (LME) are
expected to attract initial interest from customers, but
building up strong liquidity in the current bear market may be
challenging.
The launch on Monday is a key element of a strategy by the
LME's owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Cleaning (HKEx),
to boost profitability at the 138-year-old exchange.
Three new contracts in steel rebar, steel scrap and
aluminium premiums will go live nearly three years after HKEx
bought the LME for $2.2 billion, pledging to widen the scope of
the exchange from its core business in key industrial metals.
The LME is the biggest market for base metals such as copper
and aluminium, controlling about 80 percent global activity, but
it has had less success in other areas such as steel and minor
metals.
The LME has worked hard to line up a range of industry
players in both physical and financial markets to back the new
steel contracts.
"We are aiming to be involved from day one, depending on the
market conditions and available liquidity," said Phillip Price,
responsible for market risk management and derivatives function
at Stemcor, one of the world's biggest steel traders.
Crucially, the steel contracts will have several market
makers guaranteeing liquidity while U.S. bank Goldman Sachs
has joined the LME's steel committee.
The new contracts are expected to be more successful than
the physically deliverable steel billet contract launched in
2008, which failed to gain traction.
They are cash-settled, following the lead of cash-settled
iron ore contracts in Asia which has seen volumes soar.
"We are looking at trading them, it's something we've been
looking at closely. I think our competitors are also going to be
using them," said a trader at one commodity trading house.
Two brokers also told Reuters they had customers who had
expressed interest in the new contracts.
Gaining all important liquidity may be a challenge, however,
in a market that has seen some investors shy away as prices fell
heavily and volumes dipped.
"Launching new contracts anywhere in this market is not
going to be easy because the core underlying business has
slowed," said Wiktor Bielski, head of commodities research at
VTB Capital.
"The LME has had a disappointing year and volumes are down.
Clearly the underlying physical business has slowed,
particularly in China."
ALUMINIUM PREMIUM CONTRACT
Recent volatility may attract customers to the LME's new
contract in aluminium premiums - surcharges buyers must pay over
the LME cash price for spot physical metal.
Consumers had complained about a lack of hedging products
for the premium, but together with benchmark aluminium futures,
participants will now be able to lock in their full exposure to
physical aluminium.
"Whatever happens, whether premiums go up or down, there is
going to be volatility, so I think the take up of these
contracts should be pretty good," said Robin Bhar, head of
metals research at Societe Generale in London.
European aluminium premiums hit a record of $500 per tonne a
year ago before tumbling to around $100 earlier this year and
then recovering in recent weeks to $160-$170.
The LME faces competition from CME Group, which has
already launched aluminium premium contracts.
The CME had already introduced a U.S. contract in 2012, but
in September added a European version and said on Thursday it
would further expand the range to include a Japanese contract on
Dec. 7.
The LME premium contract has four regional variations: for
the United States, Western Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia.
The LME's contracts will be physically-settled, while the CME's
are cash-settled.
