London Metal Exchange imposes $1.4 mln fine on Glencore warehouse unit

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
LONDON, March 31 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has imposed a $1.4 million fine on the metals warehouse unit of commodity group Glencore over alleged falsified documents, it said in a statement.
The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, said Glencore's Access World agreed to pay the fine "without admitting any of the alleged breaches". "The exchange reminds the market that it expects its listed warehouses ... to act with integrity at all times," the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said in the statement. (Editing by David Evans)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).