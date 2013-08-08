REFILE-Lawsuits to air London Metal Exchange's dirty laundry

* Worst crisis since copper trading scandal in 1995
By Susan Thomas and Josephine Mason
LONDON, Aug 8 Lawsuits alleging aluminium price
fixing by big banks will shine an uncomfortable light on the
role played by the London Metal Exchange, suggesting that the
murky world of metal trading is likely to attract more attention
from the authorities.
Even if it successfully defends itself from class action
lawsuits by aluminium manufacturers, the LME may have to accept
greater external oversight into a trade that until now
flourished with little external supervision.
The LME, which was sold last year by its member bank owners
to the operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is a defendant
in lawsuits which accuse Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
and Glencore-Xstrata of rigging the aluminium market.
The lawsuits, brought by small aluminium manufacturers in
the United States, accuse the banks and traders of hoarding
metal in warehouses, driving up the prices of industrial
products from soft-drink cans to aeroplanes.
Plaintiffs argue that the LME abetted the scam by writing
rules that made it possible and ignoring calls to change.
Although the LME insists its rules were made independently,
at the time the actions took place Goldman and JP Morgan were
its two biggest shareholders, with JP Morgan owning 10.8 percent
and Goldman owning 9.5 percent.
Goldman and JP Morgan have dismissed the lawsuits against
them as without merit. Glencore declined to comment.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the LME's
new owners, also said the lawsuits were without merit and the
LME would contest them vigorously.
The lawsuits coincide with a preliminary probe by the U.S.
Department of Justice into the metals warehousing industry.
LONG TIME COMING
Those who watch the trade say it is no surprise that lawyers
have finally been summoned. Reuters first revealed in a special
report in 2011 that Goldman and others were earning large
profits from LME-registered aluminium warehouses that take in
far more metal than they release.
"The suits have been a long time coming," Societe Generale
analyst Robin Bhar said.
Since 2010, companies including Goldman, JPMorgan,
Glencore-Xstrata and trade house Trafigura have run a lucrative
business building up big aluminium stocks, charging rent to
store the metal and delivering it only at a limited rate.
The LME's industrial clients have long blamed the exchange
for letting long queues build up for material. The delays mean
extra costs added on to the price of the metal.
HISTORY
The LME was set up 135 years ago to provide a venue for
trade conducted for centuries among metal merchants in the
British capital. Before it was set up, traders met in London
coffee houses with a circle drawn on the floor in chalk.
It is still one of the last "open outcry" trading exchanges
in the world. Sessions take place in a trading ring with red
padded seats. Only 12 firms have access to the ring, arranged in
fixed positions in a circle. Traders juggle telephones and
communicate in archaic hand signals.
Those quaint proceedings belie a vast mechanism for
allocating the supply of industrial raw materials.
To even out fluctuations in the price with rising and ebbing
demand, the LME certifies a network of storage warehouses from
Baltimore to Johor, and sets rules for their operation.
Until last year, its rules required warehouse operators to
ship out 1,500 tonnes of aluminium per day from any city where
they hold the metal.
By owning many large warehouses in the same city, operators
could easily meet that target while allowing only a fraction of
the aluminium they take in to ever reach consumers.
Goldman's vast warehousing subsidiary in Detroit now holds
more than a quarter of the total global LME stocks of around 5.5
million tonnes.
Last year the LME increased the shipping requirement to
3,000 tonnes per day, but buyers say that is still a fraction of
the amount needed to bring stocks to market. The LME last month
announced sweeping proposals to change its warehousing policy
aimed at easing wait times and placating irate industrial users.
SUCCESS?
Opinions vary on how viable the lawsuits are, and pinning
blame on the LME will be difficult.
But win or lose, analysts and metals industry participants
say the reputation of the LME has been seriously undermined, and
the murky, self-regulated world of commodities trading is likely
to face heavier scrutiny from the authorities in the future.
Defending itself will be a big financial burden just nine
months after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing bought the LME for
$2.2 billion.
"Legally, the LME might be doing nothing wrong, but
ethically and morally you could lay a lot of charges against the
LME," Societe Generale's Bhar said. "Arguably you could say this
is the biggest crisis since Sumitomo."
In 1995, Japanese trade house Sumitomo Corp's head trader
Yasuo Hamanaka racked up $2.6 billion in unauthorized losses
after he allegedly tried to corner the entire world's copper
market.
The incident plunged the copper market and the LME into
crisis, triggering a massive overhaul of the LME's rule book,
which introduced limits on traders' positions. It still ranks
among the highest trading losses in financial history.
But even in that case, the LME was never itself accused of
wrongdoing on its own behalf. The new lawsuits allege the
exchange conspired with Goldman to inflate prices, restrict
supply and violate anti-trust laws.
Because Goldman and JP Morgan were both big shareholders in
the exchange, and because the LME itself earns revenue on the
warehousing industry, it is harder to make the case that it was
nothing but a neutral market maker for independent traders.
"Hamanaka was operating secretly, but he didn't own 10
percent of the LME," said Christopher Lovell, the lawyer who
brought a case last week against Goldman and the LME on behalf
of aluminium user Superior Extrusion Inc.
LUCRATIVE INCENTIVES AND RENT
A Goldman representative was a member of the LME's board
before the Hong Kond takeover. The warehousing units of Goldman,
JP Morgan, Glencore and Trafigura all remain members of the
LME's warehousing committee.
"The LME had, at that time, an incentive to accommodate
Goldman and other large shareholders of the LME, and also
brought customers to the LME," Lovell's suit states.
It alleges that the LME-approved rules empowered Goldman to
push prices up and restrain aluminium supplies.
Michigan-based Superior Extrusion, which makes aluminium
tubes, bars and shapes for cars, pipelines, railings and
furniture, says it was damaged by being forced to buy aluminium
at an inflated premium despite global oversupply of the metal.
"Far from dissociating itself from Goldman's
anti-competitive conduct, the LME has, notwithstanding repeated
public complaints that the Goldman/LME conduct was inflating
aluminium prices, continued to make and perform agreements with
Goldman," the lawsuit says.
Before Goldman bought its Metro warehousing subsidiary in
Detroit in 2010, it took six weeks to get metal from it. The
current wait time is around 18 months. While the metal is kept
in the warehouse, Goldman earns rent.
The brought revenue directly to the LME, which collects a
levy of 1.1 percent of the daily rent.
Rents for LME aluminium have risen almost 50 percent to a
median 47 cents per tonne since 2007/2008, according to Reuters
calculations. Meanwhile, premiums that buyers in the spot market
have to pay to get their hands on metal now have risen from $115
per tonne to as high as $250 per tonne.
"Goldman has said it was operating according to the LME
rules. Until it was sold, the LME wasn't doing anything about
it," Lovell told Reuters.
JOCKEYING FOR POSITION
It is still early days for the litigation.
Moves to bring class action suits so soon after the
revelation of a government inquiry could be an effort by lawyers
to jockey for lead position among the many who may bring cases.
It is likely that the lawsuits, and others that could follow,
will be rolled into one multi-district litigation.
"Defendants have known since 2010 of the conspiracy and
collusion to create a cartel to control the storage and delivery
of aluminium," lawyer Tim Howard, of Florida-based Howard &
Associates, said in a lawsuit on behalf of Master Screens Inc.
While the problem started in Detroit with aluminium, it has
since spread to other locations, other companies and other
metals like zinc, copper and lead.
The legal proceedings will likely take years, but like the
Sumitomo crisis almost 20 years ago, the fall-out from the
regulatory and political scrutiny will be felt sooner on the
LME's trading floor, in its board room and in its vast
warehousing network.
"This has now moved beyond the idiosyncrasies of the LME
system to something with a broader dynamic," said Macquarie
analyst Duncan Hobbs. "Now it's political."