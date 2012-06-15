版本:
Chronology-History of the London Metal Exchange

* HK bourse agrees to buy London Metal Exchange
 

    LONDON, June 15 The London Metal Exchange, which
the Hong Kong stock exchange agreed to buy on Friday, was formed
in the last quarter of the 19th century to serve industrial
Britain's insatiable appetite for metals. 	
    From its beginnings above a London hat shop, the LME has
grown into the world's largest non-ferrous metals marketplace. 	
    Following is a chronology of major events in its 135-year
history:	
    1571 - The Royal Exchange, the world's first commodities
market, is established.	
    Early 1800s - The Royal Exchange becomes so crowded, metal
merchants gather at the Jerusalem coffee house on London's
Cornhill to conduct business, where the tradition of the ring
and kerb are established.	
    When a dealer wished to trade he would draw a ring on the
floor of the coffee shop and shout "Change".	
    The expression kerb trade developed when the coffee houses
closed at the end of the day forcing traders onto the street to
trade on the kerb of the road. 	
    1877 - The London Metal Market and Exchange Company
established above a hat shop in Lombard Court and trades in tin,
copper and pig iron.	
    July 1914 - LME closes because of fear of supply shortages
at the outbreak of the First World War. Reopens in autumn of
same year. 	
    1985 - Tin crisis - prices tumble after the World Tin
Council's buffer stocks collapse. Contract suspended.	
    June 1996 - Sumitomo Corp head trader Yasuo Hamanaka plunges
market into crisis after losing $2.6 billion on copper over a
10-year period.	
    End-2005 - Copper market in turmoil after Liu Qibing, a
trader working on behalf of the Chinese government, vanishes.	
    August 2006 - Martin Abbott appointed LME Chief Executive
from Oct. 2. 	
    March 2007 - LME CEO Martin Abbott says the exchange is not
for sale or planning any acquisitions.	
    June 2007 - LME intervenes in nickel market to make more
metal available at a time of tight supplies.	
    July 2007 - LME members approve proposal to create 1 million
new B shares. LME sets price of its new Class B shares at 65
pounds per share.	
    September 2008 - LME says it has no plans to introduce
position limits because it has systems in place to ensure an
orderly market.	
    March 2009 - Plan to pay dividends to shareholders approved
at annual general meeting. 	
    July 2009 - LME says it has no plans to publish outstanding
speculative positions on its contracts nor the names of dominant
position holders.  	
    September 2009 - A resolution to move the LME to a two-board
structure from one board fails to secure the 75 percent of votes
needed. 	
    April 2010 - LME announces the appointment of Brian Bender 
as chairman of both its LME Holdings and LME Limited boards.
Bender takes over from Donald Brydon.	
    July 2010 - LME officially launches its Asia office in
Singapore, it's first outside of London. 	
    September 2010 - The London Bullion Market Association and
the LME say they will begin collecting data for the LBMA gold
forward curve from September and will distribute this
information from early in 2011. 	
    May 2011 - LME fleshes out a strategy to create its own
clearing house, still at the feasibility stage, saying that
incumbent LCH.Clearnet may not be best placed for the
job. 	
    May 2011 - Report commissioned by the LME suggests
warehouses with large stockpiles be required to deliver out much
more metal each day following complaints by consumers of long
delays to receive material.  	
    September 2011 - The LME says interest in the exchange as a
takeover target has snowballed and that it will set up a "data
room," opening its books for would-be buyers, by early December.
    	
    June 2012 - The Hong Kong stock exchange agrees to pay 1.4
billion pounds ($2.18 billion) to buy the 135-year-old London
Metal Exchange, the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals, underlining the shift in manufacturing's centre of
gravity to Asia.

