UPDATE 1-HKEx confirms interest in LME auction

* Second round of bids due by May 7
* HKEx trades at P/E of 25.3 times forward earnings
* Has cash and short-term investments around $3.9 bln
end-2011
HONG KONG, April 30 The operator of the Hong
Kong stock exchange confirmed on Monday its interest in the
auction process for London Metal Exchange (LME), which is
estimated to be worth between 500 million and 1.5 billion pounds
($783 million-$2.4 billion).
HKEx, the world's No. 2 listed stock exchange by market
value, is vying with CME Group Inc, NYSE Euronext
and InterContinental Exchange Inc (ICE) to buy
LME, sources previously told Reuters.
"The board confirms HKEx continues to participate in that
process and understands it is one of a number of interested
parties studying this opportunity," Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said in a statement on Monday.
LME, which handles about 80 percent of global futures
trading in industrial metals, will be a prized asset for HKEx
having made its ambitions clear to ramp up in commodities.
That push into commodities trading is driven by CEO Charles
Li and head of market development Romnesh Lamba, both
ex-investment bankers. But HKEx sat on the sidelines during last
year's wave of stock exchange consolidation and instead focused
on forming alliances with its neighbouring Shanghai and Shenzhen
stock exchanges.
HKEx, which has a market value of about $17.1 billion, is
well funded and has zero debt. It sits on cash and short-term
investments of around $3.9 billion as of end-2011, Thomson
Reuters data show, though it has limited ability to dip into its
cash reserves for acquisitions as it has to maintain a capital
buffer to meet counterparty risks involved with running a
clearing house.
HKEx said in the statement on Monday that if it needed
additional financing, the board will explore and evaluate
appropriate funding sources in consultation with its
shareholders. HKEx could raise as much as $3 billion through a
bank loan, a source told Reuters earlier this week.
LME, the 135-year old commodities exchange, has set a May 7
deadline to submit second round bids.
Analysts say HKEx could easily raise funds by selling new
shares and the company has recently secured shareholder approval
to issue up to 10 percent of its existing share, double the
amount it asked for last year.
HKEx is the most expensive among large publicly-listed
exchange operators in the world, with a price-to-earnings ratio
for the coming 12 months of 25.3, compared with 15.6 for larger
rival CME Group Inc, 10.3 for Deutsche Boerse
and 11.7 for BM&FBovespa, which operates the Sao
Paulo stock exchange.