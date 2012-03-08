WRAPUP 1-ICE, CME leave door open for possible LME bid

* ICE's Farley says LME would make 'industrial logic'
* CME's Parisi rules out multi-billion-dollar deals
* Exchanges likely to focus on smaller acquisitions-Nasdaq
By John McCrank and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 7 InterContinental
Exchange and CME Group Inc left doors open on
Wednesday that each may make a bid for the smaller London Metal
Exchange.
The two U.S. rivals in the energy and commodity exchange
space have never confirmed that they have bid for the 135-year
old base metal and steel futures exchange, but sources have
named them as suitors alongside Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd and NYSE Euronext.
Two weeks after the LME board considered the first round of
non-binding bids, Thomas Farley, president of ICE Futures U.S.,
said the LME would be a logical fit for his exchange, while CME
Chief Financial Officer Jamie Parisi said he won't consider
multi-billion-dollar deals, but didn't rule out acquisitions of
a smaller size.
With its main European energy market and an established
clearing house in Britain, ICE could appeal to the LME, Farley
said at the Citi 2012 Financial Services Conference.
"There is industrial logic that we often do and we can say,
'Hey, who can offer a clearing solution? Who can offer a British
presence ... who can offer a base of open interest in a clearing
house where you can get offsets with base metals complex, which
happens to be correlated to a large extent with energy?" he
said.
He added that the Atlanta-based exchange operator would also
be an attractive partner if the LME was looking for more global
distribution. The LME is the world's largest metals exchange,
providing benchmark prices for copper, aluminum, nickel, zinc
and lead through open-outcry as well as electronic trading and
is one of the world's last remaining member-owned exchanges.
CME NOT SEEKING LARGE ACQUISITIONS
At the same conference, CME's Parisi repeated a
long-standing promise that the giant exchange operator will not
make any more large acquisitions but defined 'large' so as to
rule in a smaller deal like the LME.
CME's multibillion-dollar acquisitions of the Chicago Board
of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange were large, but
its acquisition of the Dow Jones indexes for $700 million was
"small," he said.
Analysts and industry sources have valued the LME at 500
million to 1.5 billion pounds ($800 million-$2.4 billion) based
on expectations of higher earnings boosted by new products and
by its plans to build its own clearing business.
He declined to comment on CME's potential LME bid and said
the company weighs any potential acquisition in terms of the
cost savings and new revenue that would result.
The executives' comments come amid mounting speculation
whether bids will be high enough to woo the exchange's members
and shareholders, which range from JPMorgan Chase to smaller,
traditional industrial players such as German copper producer
Aurubis.
Members must weigh the advantages of receiving a lump sum
payment of millions of dollars over a potential major overhaul
of the exchange's unique composition from its warehouse network
to its complex data structure, expected if bought by a U.S.
exchange.
Suitors are also closely watching the debacle over the LME's
planned fee hike which was planned for the start of March but
delayed until July after stiff opposition from its members.
The new tariff could increase the value of the exchange,
although it has already made certain types of popular trades
exempt from the increase.
The tariff is a significant turnabout by the LME which has
always operated on lower-fee structure but says it needs to
raise funds for projects, such as building an in-house clearing
system, if a sale falls through.
STILL OPPORTUNITIES FOR LARGE DEALS
The potential sale of the LME has ignited debate about
further consolidation among exchanges.
ICE's Farley said there are still opportunities for the
Atlanta-based exchange operator to do large deals even after
regulators blocked its $11-billion joint bid with Nasdaq OMX
to buy NYSE Euronext last year.
"We think you will see large transformative deals, and we
are going to continue to look at those areas where putting one
and one together can create something better for shareholders,"
he said.
But Nasdaq OMX Group Chief Financial Officer Lee
Shavel said at the same conference that global exchanges are
likely to focus on small and mid-sized acquisitions.
"We don't believe that mega-consolidation is dead," he said.
But due to the regulatory environment, along with
uncertainty from an economic and from a markets perspective,
Nasdaq, which runs U.S. and Nordic markets, will not likely
pursue any large deals in the near term, he said.
"It's something that we monitor, we look at, but our primary
focus and the most likely M&A activity that you'll see from us
are going to be for small and mid-sized bolt-on acquisitions
that we know we can integrate into the business and generate
good returns from," he said.
Shavel did not comment on LME specifically.