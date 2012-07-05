LME iron ore ambitions at risk after steel failure

* SGX reached record trading volume of 7.7 mln T in May

* Traders disappointed by LME failure to rescue billet contract

* CME attracts some steel derivatives business

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, July 5 Traders are not likely to take notice of the London Metal Exchange's plans for a new iron ore contract after widespread disappointment over its handling of steel billet futures and while competition is strong from other exchanges.

The Hong Kong stock exchange, which agreed to buy the London Metal Exchange last month, said it had an ambitious expansion programme in mind for the LME, including the introduction of a new iron ore contract that would take advantage of China's insatiable appetite for the vital industrial material.

The new contract would rival a three-year old iron ore swap cleared by the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which currently accounts for about 90 percent of the iron ore derivatives trade worldwide and reached record trading volumes of 7.7 million tonnes in May.

Competition aside, an LME iron ore contract still would have little chance of success, given that its handling of the steel billet contract has damaged the reputation of the London exchange in iron and steel circles, some major market players told Reuters this week.

"It is known that iron ore has big potential, but I don't think the LME has much chance of success as SGX is already quite active and people have a problem with the LME given its recent history," said a metals derivatives trader.

"People won't forget about the billet contract. Look at how they handled it: they didn't take any action. It's ridiculous. It's not professional. People are angry."

The LME said more details on the proposed contract would be available only at the end of the merger process and declined to comment any further.

GROWING DISAPPOINTMENT

The world's biggest marketplace for trading base metals such as copper and aluminium launched its first and only steel futures, steel billet, four years ago.

After moderate growth, trading volumes in the contract have tumbled in the past few months.

Slow delivery of metal from LME-listed warehouses and the disconnect between physical billet and futures prices have caused frustration among users.

The exchange's failure to intervene promptly to rescue the contract following various suggestions from users soured the relationship between the LME and some of the major players in steel and iron ore.

Some, including Deutsche Bank, decided to move their business to other exchanges such as CME Group, which offers a range of cash-settled steel swaps.

Even Stemcor, which has been one of the strongest supporters of the LME billet contract since its inception, was disappointed by the latest developments.

"People are walking away," Ian Sherwin, Stemcor Risk Management chief executive, told Reuters. "There seems to be more interest in alternatives such as the CME billet contract."

Those who were burnt by the parabola of the LME billet contract now say they would "look once, twice and then look again a third time" at a new LME contract before considering it, given their past experience.

CHINA FACTOR

With the Hong Exchange at the wheel the LME would be better positioned to try and attract players in China, the world's largest consumer of iron ore and the largest producer and user of steel.

But even that looks as if it could be an uphill struggle.

"Their obvious proximity to market participants and relationship with those iron ore miners and steel companies listed on the (Hong Kong) exchange may be beneficial, but they will of course face strong competition from SGX, with Singapore fast becoming the centre outside of China for iron ore trading," said Roddy Mann, head of iron ore at Alfa Commodities.

"There is also an argument now that too many exchanges are trying to launch contracts, which ultimately leaves the market over-saturated. Is there enough liquidity to go round?"

The iron ore derivatives market is certainly growing but is, after all, still an adolescent market with less than 100 million tonnes traded in a year, compared with a physical seaborne trade above 1 billion tonnes per annum.

A large number of contracts could dilute liquidity, and traders said they would prefer to stick to the Asian contract, where they are happy with the current format.

They said business was unlikely to migrate from SGX to a new LME contract unless the London bourse offered something extremely new, interesting and encouraging.

"Of course, unless they are significantly cheaper than SGX, which is already a cheap clearer, it is unlikely that the LME would be able to steal much market share from SGX," said a source at a large investment bank. "There is really no justification for it."