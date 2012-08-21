REFILE-LME approves Jefferies Bache as ring-dealing member

BRIEF-TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
LONDON Aug 21 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved U.S. investment bank Jefferies Bache as a Category 1, or ring-dealing member, the exchange said on Tuesday.
Jefferies Bache had been a Category 2 member of the LME. Category 1 members are entitled to trade in the open-outcry ring, electronic LMESelect and the telephone market.
Feb 17 U.S. mortgage finance agency Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay the U.S. Treasury $5.5 billion in dividends in March, bringing its total payments to the federal government to $159.9 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.