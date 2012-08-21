版本:
REFILE-LME approves Jefferies Bache as ring-dealing member

LONDON Aug 21 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has approved U.S. investment bank Jefferies Bache as a Category 1, or ring-dealing member, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Jefferies Bache had been a Category 2 member of the LME. Category 1 members are entitled to trade in the open-outcry ring, electronic LMESelect and the telephone market.

