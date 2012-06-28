JPMorgan keeps up suspense over metal exchange sale

* Sources say JPMorgan reluctant to vote for Hong Kong offer
* Bank may change its mind after trading losses - source
* Sale failure could reduce London Metal Exchange value
By Susan Thomas and Veronica Brown
LONDON, June 28 Top shareholder JPMorgan
is reluctant to vote in favour of a 1.4-billion-pound offer for
the London Metal Exchange (LME) from the Hong Kong stock
exchange, sources familiar with the matter said, and the deal
could fail if smaller members also hold out.
Many smaller shareholders have voiced objections to the
takeover of the LME, the world's largest marketplace for metals
like copper and aluminium. If the deal falls through, the
potential value of the exchange could fall below 1 billion
pounds.
Three separate sources associated with the deal said that
the bank was keeping the metal exchange community guessing on
its stance in the voting due by the end of July. None wished to
be quoted by name.
JP Morgan, which has kept publicly silent on its voting
intentions while many other shareholders have declared their
position, declined to comment. The LME also declined comment.
Sources said JPMorgan had preferred U.S. commodities giant
InterContinental Exchange (ICE), which lost out to Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing in the final stage of an
auction that started last September.
"They fell strongly behind the ICE bid, they felt it was
better suited to their own business model," a senior executive
close to the matter said.
If the deal with HKEx is scuppered, ICE could re-enter the
fray but would probably offer less than the current Hong Kong
proposal, equivalent to around $2.2 billion.
"Everyone has a Plan B," said one source at a shareholding
company. "But if this sale fails it will destroy the LME's
value. 1.4 billion pounds is extracting the maximum value from
the LME, and it will be worth less than one billion if the sale
doesn't go through."
HKEx investors have voiced concern the exchange is
over-paying for the LME, which made a net profit of just 7.7
million pounds last year due to its policy of restricting
profits to keep fees low for its member-owners.
FEARS
Many shareholder members who own and use the 135-year old
exchange fear a sale might alter its unique, complex structure
of futures trading and end the low fees system.
Due to a voting structure designed to preserve the influence
of smaller shareholders - often industrial users and producers
of metal - the deal could fail if many of them oppose the bid,
which has to be approved by 75 percent of shares and 50 percent
of shareholders.
The largest shareholders are banks.
"We are not in favour of a sale because there is no need and
we don't understand the reasons to change," said a source at a
European company that has a small shareholding in the LME.
"We support the business model and we think that the
business model that the LME has today is pretty much ideal for
the industry."
HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li has promised that until at
least Jan. 1, 2015, his exchange will preserve the LME brand,
the open-outcry trading and the structure.
Until the same date it will also refrain from increasing
fees for contracts currently traded on the LME, beyond levels
that kick in next month. HKEx said the acquisition would add to
earnings after three years.
Sources familiar with the deal have said the LME and the
HKEx had spoken to shareholders holding a total of 60 percent of
shares, and were continuing to meet with others.
And the mood among shareholders does mostly appear to be
shifting in favour of the HKEx deal, other shareholders have
said over the past week.
JPMorgan, the sources say, could also be persuaded to
support the Hong Kong deal, especially as it needs funds due to
its recent multibillion-dollar trading loss. The LME sale would
net it around 150 million pounds.
"I believe when it comes to the crunch there will be a
pretty good endorsement of the sale. My gut feeling is it will
receive significant support that will take us over the 75
percent threshold," the senior executive said.
Goldman Sachs, the LME's second-largest shareholder,
is believed to favour the deal, which was unanimously endorsed
by the LME's board. A Goldman Sachs representative is on the LME
board.
LME Chief Executive Martin Abbott said this week he is
confident that shareholders, with some persuasion, will approve
HKEx's offer.
"I think we will (get shareholder approval)," Abbott said on
the sidelines of a conference in London on Tuesday.
"It's a board recommendation and we wouldn't have
recommended something we weren't confident about. But it doesn't
mean it's a done deal. We have to get out there and talk to
shareholders."