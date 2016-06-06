U.S. black box firm Jump Trading applies for LME membership

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 6 U.S. black box trading firm Jump Trading LLC has applied to join the London Metal Exchange, which has been seeking to boost liquidity from market makers and speculators.
Jump Trading wants to join the LME, the world's biggest and oldest market for industrial metals, as a category 3 member, the LME said in a statement on Monday.
Third tier, or associate trade clearing members, can clear their own business but cannot issue client contracts or trade in the open outcry ring.
Jump Trading, based in Chicago, focuses on algorithmic trading, according to its LinkedIn page, which uses sophisticated computer programmes to direct high-speed trading strategies.
The firm, founded 15 years ago, also has offices in New York, London and Singapore.
The LME, hit by falling volumes, has been seeking to boost the liquidity of its "Third Wednesday" futures, aiming to attract financial investors who shy away from the complex LME date structure which appeals to physical clients such as miners and industrial consumers.
The LME is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Clarke)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.