2012年 2月 18日 星期六

NYSE/Euronext submits bid for London Metal Exchange-source

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT Feb 17 NYSE/Euronext has submitted a bid for the London Metal Exchange (LME), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Boerse did not submit a bid for the 130-year-old exchange, two separate sources said. The exchange had previously been tipped as a potential suitor.

