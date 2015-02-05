London Metal Exchange stands strong as bastion of outcry trading

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 5 It's long been the norm for
financial traders to work from a bank of flashing screens, but
there is one corner of London's City where it's still done the
old way, with suited figures yelling and waving around a circle
of red-leather seats.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) plans to hold fast as the
last bastion of open outcry trading, even after the world's
largest futures market operator, CME Group Inc, said it
would shut almost all its open-outcry futures pits by July 2.
The impact of CME's move will stretch from grain and
livestock pits in Chicago to gold and oil trading in New York.
In contrast, the 138-year-old LME, owned by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, last June announced plans
to invest 1 million pounds in technology for the "ring", where
deals are struck in intense five-minute bursts of yelling and
arcane hand signals.
The LME is the world's biggest market for industrial metals
such as copper and aluminium, and participants say open outcry
trading is alive and well there because of its continued use by
mining companies and industrial users such as automakers to ship
and take physical delivery of metal.
"The LME is a much more of a market rooted in its physical
background than the CME, and therefore a more complicated date
structure lends itself better to be transacted on the floor than
the screens," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at
Societe Generale in London.
While most futures markets have only one expiration date for
each month, mining companies and industrial users love the LME's
structure, which allows them to hedge physical metal on any day
during a three-month period.
"Users also like it because there's a concentration of
liquidity in the ring sessions," Bhar said.
While the bulk of LME activity has shifted to electronic
trading, the remaining ring trading is funnelled into short
periods of activity when official prices are set.
Over the past four years, the amount of volume either traded
in the ring or referenced to ring prices is 11-12 percent, the
LME said.
The ring has its roots in the early 19th century when the
Royal Exchange, the world's first commodities market, became so
crowded that metal merchants gathered at the Jerusalem coffee
house on Cornhill in the City of London to conduct business.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kevin Liffey)