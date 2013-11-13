UPDATE 1-LME lists Scale Distribution warehouse for Panama City

LONDON/MIAMI Nov 13 The London Metal Exchange
(LME) has approved Scale Distribution Inc, a warehouse company
part owned by Australia's Macquarie Group, to take
delivery of copper in Panama City from February next year, it
said on Wednesday.
The exchange approved the location, the main point of entry
to the southeastern United States for copper from top producer
Chile, last month.
The LME approves and licenses a network of warehouses and
storage facilities around the world. They are normally located
in areas of net consumption and logistical hubs for the
transportation of the material.
Panama City is close to leading North American wire and
cable maker Southwire's plant in Georgia.
Sources familiar with the matter said the Scale Distribution
warehouse would be an alternative to New Orleans, where around
40 percent of total LME stocks of copper and 60 percent of more
than 1 million tonnes of zinc are stored in LME-registered
warehouses.
Around half of the zinc and more than a third of the copper
stocks are waiting to be delivered out of warehouses there, and
the wait time for metal can be months, dealers have said.
Panama City "could be a good source of supply for us and
other users", said a big U.S. copper end-user.
Macquarie bought a stake in Scale Distribution, a small
British warehousing company, in February, in part to sidestep
the queues plaguing the LME's warehousing system.
Orion Mine Finance, a mining equity fund spun off from
metals hedge fund Red Kite in September, has a 40 percent stake
in Scale Distribution, according to trade publication Metal
Bulletin, citing LME documents.
The problems in New Orleans, one of the biggest delivery
locations measured by number of storage facilities, highlights
how other base metals are increasingly experiencing the big
stockpiles and long wait times that have plagued the aluminium
market.
The situation over congestion at certain LME warehouses has
drawn scrutiny from British and U.S. regulators and led to
class-action lawsuits by end-users.
Mindful of increasing criticism and scrutiny, the LME last
week announced a plan to slash maximum wait times, crack down on
market abuses and review its agreement with warehousing firms.
The LME has also listed Owensboro, Kentucky in the United
States as a good delivery point for primary aluminium, the
exchange said on Wednesday.