HSBC's Somerville-Cotton joins ADM brokerage after LME sale

SINGAPORE, March 7 Fabian Somerville-Cotton, a former London Metal Exchange (LME) board member and a managing director at HSBC, joined brokerage ADM Investor Services Inc (ADMIS) this week.

Somerville-Cotton heads the London-based operations of the brokerage, and will join its global strategic planning group, the brokerage said. ADMIS is a unit of Illinois-based Archer Daniels Midland Co, one of the world's largest grain traders.

As a member of the LME's executive committee, Somerville-Cotton played a significant role in steering the exchange to its historic $2.2 billion sale to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Group 0388.HK (HKEx)in December.
