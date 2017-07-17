FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
80 tonnes of gold traded on LMEprecious in first week
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
深度分析
综述：中国楼市继续稳步降温 一线领跌三线热度犹在
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
国际财经
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 下午12点54分 / 2 天内

80 tonnes of gold traded on LMEprecious in first week

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange said on Monday that 2.6 million ounces (79.6 tonnes) of gold and 12.8 million ounces (397.5 tonnes) of silver was traded through its LMEprecious contracts in their first week of trading.

LMEprecious, which includes spot, daily and monthly futures, launched on July 10 with backers including banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley who committed to provide liquidity as part of a 50:50 revenue-sharing deal with the LME.

The contracts aim to capitalise on increasing regulatory scrutiny that is raising costs for the over-the-counter (OTC) deals between banks and brokers that dominate London's gold trade.

A typical OTC trade is around 5,000-10,000 ounces.

The LME said open interest on its gold contracts reached 9,380 lots in the first week and 2,253 lots for silver. Each lot is 100 ounces. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below