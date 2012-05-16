LME profits fall on higher costs, investments-FT

LONDON May 16 Profits at the London Metal
Exchange (LME) fell 19 percent last year, as higher costs and
investments outweighed a sharp rise in trading volumes, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The results come as three major exchanges compete to buy the
LME, the world's largest metals marketplace. The exchange has
been independently valued at 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion).
The exchange disclosed it would pay Moelis & Co, its
financial adviser, a 3.5 million pound fee plus 0.5-0.7 per cent
of the valuation of the exchange if it is sold, the FT reported.
It will pay a further 500,000 pounds to "other advisers",
likely to include RLM Finsbury, the public relations firm. The
LME has also retained Freshfields has a legal adviser.
According to figures disclosed in the LME's annual report
and seen by the FT, revenues at the LME rose by a fifth last
year.
That was on the back of a 22 per cent increase in trading
volumes in its contracts, which serve as global benchmarks for
metals such as copper, aluminium and zinc, but net profit fell
from 9.5 million pounds to 7.7 million pounds on the back of
higher costs.
CME Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
(HKEx) and Intercontinental Exchange are
competing to buy the 135-year-old metals bourse.
NYSE Euronext is now out of the bidding, a spokesman
said on Tuesday, after its reported 800 million pound ($1.28
billion) bid was deemed too low.