UPDATE 1-LME data shows warehouse firm Metro will charge the most to store aluminium

* Queues to get aluminium out of Metro depots in Detroit
fallen
* New LME rules from May to cap queue-based rents
* Higher rents allow warehouse firms to offer higher
incentives
(Adds details on rent rises, comment)
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Jan 5 Warehouse firm Metro International
Trade Services, at the heart of a controversy surrounding queues
to get metal released from storage, is planning to charge the
highest rents for aluminium stocks in warehouses approved by the
London Metal Exchange.
Data from the LME last week showed Metro is planning rent
rises of more than 30 percent for the 12 months starting on
April 1 at its warehouses in the United States, Italy, South
Korea and Malaysia.
Metro's charges for aluminium jump to 72 U.S. cents per
tonne per day compared with 54 cents now. The average of all
warehouse rents for aluminium from April will be near 50 cents.
The company, now owned by investment firm Reuben Brothers,
was one of the first to create long wait times for aluminium at
its storage facilities in Detroit more than five years ago when
it was owned by U.S. bank Goldman Sachs.
Some customers have had to pay rent for years, waiting for
aluminium to be released from Metro warehouses in Detroit.
Metal industry sources say the warehousing firm is aiming to
offset new LME rules on load-out rates and queue-based rent
capping (QBRC), which could undermine Metro's earnings.
Metro declined to comment.
Queues to get aluminium out of Metro's warehouses in Detroit
fell to 206 days in November last year from 641 days in November
2014, mainly due to measures taken by the LME to reduce waiting
times for buyers.
New rules such as QBRC due to be introduced from May mean
the rent payable on metal stuck in a queue for longer than 30
days drops by half and is eliminated altogether after 50 days.
Standard load-out rates from LME warehouses will also be
raised again from March.
Significantly higher rents also allow warehouses to offer
higher incentives such as fee discounts or waivers to attract
metal. These incentives from Jan. 1, 2016, have to be reported
to the LME.
The LME had previously warned that if rental levels rose too
high in response to its new rules, it would consider setting
fixed maximum rental rates across the board.
The exchange last week said it would investigate planned
large rises in warehouse rents for 2016-2017 to see if it should
cap charges.
The average stock-weighted increase for rents effective from
April 1, 2016 is 10 percent, up from three percent the previous
year. Free on truck (FOT) charges will rise 12 percent from two
percent, the exchange said in a statement.
The announced charges "appear out of line with market
comparables and as a result, the increases do not appear to be
based on objective economic factors such as increased compliance
costs as a result of new LME rules", it said
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Thomas and
Veronica Brown)