Three suitors submit bids of over 1 bln stg for LME -FT

LONDON May 18 The three remaining contenders to acquire the London Metal Exchange (LME) have all valued it at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday.

CME Group, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) are set to contest for control of the bourse, the FT said, citing people familiar with the situation.

All three potential suitors have offered similar valuations in a range of about 1 billion pounds to 1.2 billion pounds, although there is still time for bids to be adjusted, the FT said.

The newspaper said NYSE Euronext was eliminated last week after bidding about 800 million pounds for the world's biggest metals marketplace.