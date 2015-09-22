LME appoints four members to steel committee ahead of contract launch

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday it has appointed four new members to its steel committee ahead of the planned launch in November of its steel scrap and rebar contracts.
The members include Spencer Johnson of INTL FCStone, Philip Killicoat of Goldman Sachs, Gianpiero Repole of Liberty Commodities and William Schmiedel of Sims Group Global Trade Corporation. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.