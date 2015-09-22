版本:
LME appoints four members to steel committee ahead of contract launch

LONDON, Sept 22 The London Metal Exchange said on Tuesday it has appointed four new members to its steel committee ahead of the planned launch in November of its steel scrap and rebar contracts.

The members include Spencer Johnson of INTL FCStone, Philip Killicoat of Goldman Sachs, Gianpiero Repole of Liberty Commodities and William Schmiedel of Sims Group Global Trade Corporation. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel, editing by Louise Heavens)

