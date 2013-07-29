LME lifts ban on Vlissingen warehouses for copper deliveries

LONDON, July 29 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has lifted a ban on warehouses in the Dutch port city Vlissingen from taking in copper, more than a year after it de-listed them.

The LME said in a notice to its members that it had accepted a recommendation from its copper committee, which includes industrial copper users, to allow Vlissingen to be a delivery point for copper.

Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by building up big stocks and allowing queues to grow for consumers to withdraw metal, meanwhile charging them rent for storage.

In April last year the LME, responding to complaints from industrial users waiting to pick up metal bought via the exchange, banned warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, where Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini Metals dominates, from taking in more copper.

Last Tuesday, the banks and trading houses that own warehouse firms came under the political spotlight as a powerful U.S. Senate committee questioned whether commercial banks should control metals warehouses, pipelines and power plants.

At the end of the week JPMorgan Chase & Co, which owns metals warehouse firm Henry Bath, announced it was exiting physical commodities trading.