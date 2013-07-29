LME lifts ban on Vlissingen warehouses for copper deliveries

Bristol-Myers to license two of its drugs to Biogen, Roche
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
LONDON, July 29 The London Metal Exchange (LME) has lifted a ban on warehouses in the Dutch port city Vlissingen from taking in copper, more than a year after it de-listed them.
The LME said in a notice to its members that it had accepted a recommendation from its copper committee, which includes industrial copper users, to allow Vlissingen to be a delivery point for copper.
Firms running warehouses registered by the LME, the world's biggest industrial metals marketplace, have been making money by building up big stocks and allowing queues to grow for consumers to withdraw metal, meanwhile charging them rent for storage.
In April last year the LME, responding to complaints from industrial users waiting to pick up metal bought via the exchange, banned warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, where Glencore Xstrata's Pacorini Metals dominates, from taking in more copper.
Last Tuesday, the banks and trading houses that own warehouse firms came under the political spotlight as a powerful U.S. Senate committee questioned whether commercial banks should control metals warehouses, pipelines and power plants.
At the end of the week JPMorgan Chase & Co, which owns metals warehouse firm Henry Bath, announced it was exiting physical commodities trading.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively
ZURICH, April 13 Swiss bank Vontobel is looking to make acquisitions worth up to 500 million Swiss francs ($499 million) to expand its private banking business, Chief Executive Zeno Staub told Reuters.