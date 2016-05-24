Top banks gain from discontent over hefty LME fee increases

* Tom/next aluminium volumes fell 50 pct in Jan 2015
* Metals a sideshow for funds this year, oil more lucrative
* 20-50 percent of metals trading activity estimated to be
OTC
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, May 24 Core industrial clients of the
London Metal Exchange (LME), unhappy with a steep rise in
trading fees, are taking some of their business to top-tier
investment banks and rival exchanges, industry sources said.
Business moving to banks and in some cases, the CME group
, is reflected by a 4 percent drop in volumes on the
139-year old exchange last year, the first annual fall since
2009.
Turnover in the first four months of 2016 has dropped more
than 9 percent from the same period last year.
Sources blame the exodus on an eye-watering 31 percent
average fee hike designed to boost profits for the exchange's
new owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which
bought the LME for $2.2 billion in 2012.
The collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 and broker MF Global
in 2011 meant that for some years after over-the-counter (OTC)
trade had been shunned by many seeking safety on exchanges and
centralised clearing houses.
But the physical market -- consumers and producers -- has
rethought that premise. OTC business in metals is rising, with
estimates now ranging between 20 and 50 percent of total metals
trading activity, sources say.
"If you choose your counterparty carefully, banks that still
have investment grade rating, OTC is not going to be a problem,"
a commodity trading source said. "More business is going OTC to
avoid the fees."
U.S. banks JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are two
banks which kept their investment grade rating after the 2008
financial crisis. Both banks declined to comment.
"Trading costs on the LME are now exorbitant. I'm surprised
they haven't cut the fees yet, the damage is obvious. We avoid
the LME where possible," a source at a copper consumer said.
CLIENT BASE EROSION
A major hit to LME volumes comes from deals up to and within
14 days, which before January 2015 were not subject to fees. One
very popular trade in this category used to be tom/next --
buying tomorrow and selling the day after.
But not any more. Tom/next volumes for aluminium CMALT-0
slumped an annual 50 percent in January 2015 when the higher
fees were introduced. So far this month they are on track for a
more than 40 percent annual drop.
"The LME is eroding its core client base in the physical
market," said Malcolm Freeman, chief executive at Kingdom
Futures. "The CME is picking up volumes."
LME volumes are still a large multiple of those for metals
on the CME, but sources say recent gains on the U.S. exchange
are noteworthy. Copper volumes on the CME jumped an annual 16
percent in the first four months of 2016, while on the LME they
fell nearly 13 percent.
A copper consumer wanting to buy 100,000 tonnes of copper
through a LME member could pay up to $10,080 in trading costs if
all the fees are passed on. The costs of trading for a consumer
on the CME for the same amount of copper are nearly $6,200.
Part of the problem for the LME this year has been subdued
volatility.
"Base metals compared to other commodities have been a bit
dull in terms of volatility," a broking source said."
"Oil has been more profitable for funds and metals have been
a sideshow," the broking source said.
Benchmark copper touched $4,318 a tonne on January
15, its lowest since May 2009, but since then daily moves have
mostly ranged between a gain of 3.5 percent and losses of 2.8
percent compared with 11 percent and 7.8 percent respectively
for Brent oil.
"The LME sees substantial trading volumes across the entire
base metals market, not just copper. These volumes naturally
fluctuate for many reasons, including macroeconomic factors," an
LME spokeswoman said.
"Historically low prices have led to lower hedging activity
from the physical industry, which is a significant constituency
of the LME market."
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Veronica Brown and
Louise Heavens)