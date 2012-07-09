版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 9日 星期一 16:51 BJT

LME shareholders to vote on HKEx takeover on July 25

LONDON, July 9 Shareholders of the London Metal Exchange (LME) will vote on July 25 on a 1.4 billion pound takeover proposal by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , the LME said on Monday.

The LME said it has sent documents to its shareholders on the takeover plan.

