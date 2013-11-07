UPDATE 5-LME beefs up powers to tackle long warehouse queues

* LME acknowledges "very significant" polarisation of
opinions
* LME to act on incentives warehouses offer to traders
* 50-day queue threshold to remain under constant review
LONDON, Nov 7 The London Metal Exchange, aiming
to appease critics of its global storage network, on Thursday
slashed the maximum queues for metal, beefed up its powers to
act against market abuse and will review its agreement with
warehouse owners.
The world's largest and oldest metals marketplace is under
intense regulatory and legal pressure over its storage system,
with complaints about queues of more than a year and large
surcharges to withdraw material from its warehouses.
The crisis has drawn scrutiny from British and U.S.
regulators and complaints from industrial users, including
brewer and can maker MillerCoors LLC and Novelis
Inc, which manufactures sheet used to make drinks
cans.
The LME proposed new rules in July to overhaul its delivery
system from next April that would force warehouses to release
more stocks once the wait time breaches 100 days.
Its new plan will cut that to 50 days and the LME said it
would keep that figure "under active review".
The exchange also said it had given itself the power to act
swiftly to prevent abuses of the system and it will have the
authority to probe whether warehouses are manipulating flows of
metal to create backlogs.
A U.S. group of metals users called for tougher, quicker
reforms on Thursday, while major producer Alcoa -- which
has resisted changes that could cut into its revenues -- lauded
efforts to improve transparency while stopping short of
endorsing the plan. Its shares tumbled 7 percent.
LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said the exchange was
determined to press ahead with the changes, despite a trickle of
early criticism of the new rules.
"There may well be legal challenges but we are going ahead
as planned," Jones told a news conference at the 136-year-old
exchange's headquarters on Leadenhall Street in the City,
London's financial district. "We are not going to hang back from
the process."
Britain's regulatory watchdog, the Financial Conduct
Authority, said the LME's new plan was a step towards increasing
transparency in the metals market.
The LME acknowledged, however, that there was "a very
significant polarisation of opinion" on the issue. Industry
insiders were also divided on the outcome.
"The overall plan sounds like a very reasonable step. But
some people will be very unhappy because it takes the floor out
of their business model," a senior metals industry source said.
A second industry source said: "They have turned the
supertanker around and pointed it in the right direction. This
is unequivocally going to reduce metal in bottleneck locations
in the LME. The bottlenecks are so large, and the warehouses are
so full, it's going to take us a long time to get to that
destination."
Customers and U.S. lawmakers have accused warehouse owners,
including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Glencore-Xstrata and Trafigura, of
artificially inflating waiting times and lines to boost rents
for warehouse owners and cause metal costs to rise.
MillerCoors, a major customer, has estimated the delays have
cost consumers more than $3 billion.
"Frankly I think it (the plan) is a very good paper," a
third senior industry source said. "The only problem is that it
begs the question, why has the LME maintained for years that
there wasn't a problem."
Warehouse owners and former LME CEO Martin Abbott have said
the complaints over long lines are unjustified, arguing there is
no shortage of metal.
Instead, they have said the long lines have been created by
traders trying to move metal to rival warehouses that are
offering financial incentives in a bid to boost their own rental
income.
Goldman Sachs and Glencore declined to comment on the LME's
new plan. JPMorgan, which is in the process of selling its
physical commodities assets including its warehousing business,
also declined to comment.
Trafigura's head of non-ferrous and bulk commodities, Simon
Collins, said the trade house welcomed the LME's "bold reforms
to its warehousing policy".
LEGAL REVIEW
The LME also said it had started a legal review of what
steps it can take on high storage charges including rent, and is
looking with lawyers at the effectiveness of the agreement it
has with warehouse companies.
The LME urged warehouses to show self-discipline in terms of
rents, but warned the firms it would consider using its new
powers to cap rents if they were hiked in response to the new
rules.
Alcoa, a critic of changes to LME warehousing policy which
have pressured physical aluminium prices, did not endorse the
newly beefed-up rules.
Analysts say falling premiums, which are paid for physical
delivery on top of the benchmark aluminium price, will hurt
producers' profits while LME prices are close to or below many
smelters' cost of production.
Novelis Chief Supply Chain Officer Nick Madden, one of the
LME's fiercest critics, welcomed the plan. "At first review, the
rule changes outlined by the LME appear to be a significant step
in the right direction," he said.
But a group of U.S. aluminum users, including Novelis,
MillerCoors and Coca-Cola Co, called for even more
stringent rules to repair the damage to the world's biggest
metals marketplace.
"We believe further reforms could be immediately implemented
to return the LME to a proper, free-market function of global
aluminum price discovery," it said in a statement.
It did not say what those changes would be, but for some, 50
days is still too long to wait for metal.
"Any day over one day is a disgrace to a free market,"
metals trader Anthony Lipmann said.
"There is no proportion of days for getting your titled
goods that you own from a warehouse that is right beyond
immediate delivery. The metal trade for its safe and orderly
function requires nothing less than immediate delivery."