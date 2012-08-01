LME gears up for warehouse deliveries review

LONDON Aug 1 The London Metal Exchange (LME)
has taken the first step to carry out a formal review into
deliveries from the warehouses it monitors, it said on
Wednesday, as it mandated a new daily out-flow rate for nickel
and tin.
The LME's warehousing operations have been dogged by
controversy since big banks and trading houses including Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan Chase bought warehousing
operations.
LME regulations allow companies operating warehouses in the
global network registered by the exchange to release a fraction
of their inventories each day, leading to long queues to collect
metal.
The LME announced an increased minimum load-out rate for its
warehouses last year, which came into effect this year. It said
at the time it would carry out a six-month review of that poliy.
In a notice to LME members on Wednesday, LME Chief Exeuctive
Martin Abbott said that in preparation for that review, the
exchange had reconvened a steering committee. The team consists
of Abbott, Deputy Chief Executive Diarmuid O'Hegarty and head of
physical operations Robert Hall.
The announcement comes a week after LME shareholders voted
in favour of a 1.4 billion pound takeover offer from Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
Clients of the exchange - the world's biggest marketplace
for industrial metals - wait in queues to collect metal from
warehouses, all the while paying rent to warehouses. The
warehouse operators blame logistical bottlenecks for delays but
critics say it is a tactic to increase rental income.
The LME said in April it would delist the Dutch port of
Vlissingen as a registered delivery point for copper due to long
queues at the already congested warehouses.
It said on Wednesday warehouses will need to deliver out at
least 60 tonnes of nickel and tin per from April 1 next year.
The LME proposed those changes in April, saying there was
concern that deliveries of tin and nickel were being caught in
queues which was having an impact on the availability of those
metals.
A spokeswoman for the LME said that new policy was a
tailored response for nickel and tin.